Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,341 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $186,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP opened at $162.9190 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.60. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.21.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

