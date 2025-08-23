International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $241.6890 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.39 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

