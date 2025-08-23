Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 809,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 89,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $598.1480 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $461.90 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.