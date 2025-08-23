Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

