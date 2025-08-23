Compound Planning Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

