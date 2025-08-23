Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Position Boosted by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $293.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.27. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

