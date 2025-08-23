Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 639.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

