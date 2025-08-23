Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

