APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in BlackRock $BLK

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 281.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 74,531 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $88,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,086.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $992.76. The firm has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

