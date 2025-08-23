APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 54,680 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $544,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 1.6%

V opened at $349.3180 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $265.31 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.40.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

