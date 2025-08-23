SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.