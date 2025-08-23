Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $340.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

