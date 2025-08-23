Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,096 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,562. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $885.7930 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $955.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $929.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

