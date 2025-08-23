Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

