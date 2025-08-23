Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 251.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.