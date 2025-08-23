Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $16,827,675 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $410.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

