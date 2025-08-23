Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 11,905 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $277.3770 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

