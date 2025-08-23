CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CME Group worth $167,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4%

CME Group stock opened at $269.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.44 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

