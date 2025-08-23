Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $60,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $252.20 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $257.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

