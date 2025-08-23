iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

