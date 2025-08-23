Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $283.28 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.99% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $283,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,470 shares of company stock worth $39,026,774. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

BR stock opened at $261.9980 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.95 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.47 and a 200-day moving average of $240.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

