Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 130,975 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,975 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $171,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.4880 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.1190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.