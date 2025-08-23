Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,437 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.79% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $143,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

