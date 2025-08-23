Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $205,506,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16,999.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,043,000 after buying an additional 657,194 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $226.9430 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

