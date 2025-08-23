Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 816 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 156.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.8190 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

