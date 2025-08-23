Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 2.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,030,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.