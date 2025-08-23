AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563,498 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 274,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T Trading Down 2.4%

T opened at $28.7290 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

