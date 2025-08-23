Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $594.32. The stock has a market cap of $712.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.23 and a 200-day moving average of $542.62.

Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

