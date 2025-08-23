Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,093 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $139,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,167 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

