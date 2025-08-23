Cadence Bank Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.
McKesson Stock Down 2.6%
MCK opened at $687.7050 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $706.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.60. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,712,388. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
