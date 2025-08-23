APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 16,025 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Eaton worth $107,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6%

ETN opened at $347.3570 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.36 and a 200-day moving average of $319.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

