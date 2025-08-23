Workday’s (WDAY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.76.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.71. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

