Ariston Services Group Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Ariston Services Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ariston Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,502,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $186.15 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $189.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

