JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.76.

Shares of WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after acquiring an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

