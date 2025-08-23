Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 72,202 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CMS opened at $73.0930 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

