Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 47,730 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 2.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $176.4210 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 129.83%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.