Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,238,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,963,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,124,532,000 after acquiring an additional 256,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,334,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $741.8440 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $705.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $749.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

