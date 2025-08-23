Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Stock Holdings Boosted by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 16.0% of Ariston Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 399,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VYM opened at $139.16 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $139.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.