Groupe la Francaise Sells 26,513 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,513 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5%

AMD stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

