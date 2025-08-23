Allstate Corp Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $158,720,000 after purchasing an additional 743,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.9050 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

