Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $269.2230 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.