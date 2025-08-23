Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $445.7320 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

