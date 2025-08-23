EQT Corporation $EQT Shares Sold by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC trimmed its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 173,445 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 1.3% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EQT by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 54,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.9160 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

