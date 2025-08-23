Westwood Wealth Management Sells 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Westwood Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $571.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $583.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

