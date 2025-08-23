Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 7,233 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $458.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $465.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

