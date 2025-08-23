Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $294.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

