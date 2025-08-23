Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $41,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.8%

KKR stock opened at $141.6710 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

