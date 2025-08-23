Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average is $173.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

