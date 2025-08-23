Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after buying an additional 2,892,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $661,771,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after buying an additional 902,354 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0%

ADP opened at $307.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $267.79 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

