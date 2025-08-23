Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 2,861,988 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861,988 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 3.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $674,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE WMB opened at $56.9890 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

